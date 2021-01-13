LAYTON — Layton police arrested a gymnastics coach on Tuesday accused of multiple charges after a teenage girl detailed years worth of sexual abuse allegations to authorities.
Kelly C. Brown, 31, is accused of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, all of which are state felonies.
According to a probable cause statement, a female victim told her family that she had been sexually abused multiple times over the last several years by Brown while going to North Davis Gymnastics in Layton.
The victim told her family that Brown had touched her vagina and buttocks multiple times while helping her stretch. The victim's parents contacted Layton police.
Authorities set up a forensic interview with the victim at the Children's Justice Center in Farmington, where the victim detailed the allegations, which included Brown allegedly touching her vagina on multiple occasions during private lessons at the gym.
The probable cause statement states that Brown and the victim would talk in a sexual nature during gymnastics practice. Eventually, the victim had private lessons with Brown.
Brown allegedly told the victim, according to police, that he "could not wait until she was 18 so they could have sex together." The two exchanged text messages and photographs of themselves often, according to the statement.
Brown sent at least two photographs of his penis to the victim, according to the probable cause statement.
Police arrested Brown at the gym on Tuesday and he is being held without bail at the Davis County Jail in Farmington.
According to the probable cause statement, Brown admitted to many of the allegations and said he knew the victim was 15 years old when he allegedly sent her nude photos.
During the interview with police, Brown denied any other similar instances happening with other students.
Formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday, according to a court records search. Brown has no other criminal history, according to a court database search.