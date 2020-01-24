LAYTON — Leaders at Habitat for Humanity of Weber and Davis counties are asking the public for help following a weekend burglary at the nonprofit group’s ReStore location in Layton.
They’re seeking more shoppers in a bid to recoup the loss.
“Now more than ever we could really use the local support of our communities,” Kate Ketner, the Habitat resource development director, said in a press release. “The more people shop and donate to our Layton store, the quicker we will be able to get back to building and repairing homes.”
The Layton ReStore at 859 W. Hill Field Road, which opened last April and sells donated building materials, was burglarized Sunday, resulting in the loss of money held in a safe and tools at the location. Adding insult to injury, the thieves used tools in the store to break into the safe and also took funds from a donation jar.
“They had to have been here for hours. Unfortunately, they took our own tools to burglarize us and then used them to break into another business,” Jeannie Gamble, the local Habitat executive director, said. Tools from the ReStore were found in a nearby restaurant, also apparently burglarized by the same thieves, and Layton police are investigating.
The burglary was particularly bothersome to Habitat leaders given the charitable mission of the group, helping build and rehabilitate homes for low-income families. The organization also has a ReStore in Ogden and is in the midst of building a new home in the city.
“We have been helping contractors and local residents as well as businesses in their repair, remodel and operating needs. It’s a shame that things like this happen when all we are trying to do is help the community,” said Matt Alexander, manager of the Layton store.
On the bright side, since the burglary, Gamble said a good Samaritan has stepped forward to donate a security system for the Layton store.