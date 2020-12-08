LAYTON — With emergency service calls consistently climbing and a new fire station on the horizon, Layton City is looking to fortify its fire department staff.
According to information from Layton City, the fire department currently responds to more than 7,000 emergency incidents a year and officials there expect that number to grow as the city's population does the same. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Layton currently has just under 80,000 residents. Layton's data shows that 911 requests are currently climbing by a rate of about 5% per year.
The city began a full-time fire response service in 1981 and responded to fewer than 1,000 incidents then, according to the city data. By 1994, Layton began providing ambulance transport services, and response volume increased to 1,829. By 1998, that number increased to 2,425. In 2001, the city added paramedic rescue service and by 2018, call volume had exceeded 6,400.
In 2019, to deal with the service call increase, Layton approved a property tax hike to cover the cost of a new fire station near 1400 N. Valley View Drive near U.S. 89 on the east side of the city. The call load has been on the rise in the area, more so than other parts of the city. Complicating the issue is that much of the area is a "wildland-urban interface," where the foothills of the Wasatch Mountain range converge with residential neighborhoods. The city estimates that there are approximately 4,800 homes and a population of over 19,000 in Layton's WUI.
The department expects that the new station will decrease response times to the area to a four- to six-minute average and will reduce average citywide response times overall.
The station will be the city's fourth overall, with the last facility being built more than 20 years ago, in 1998. The new fire station is expected to be completed next year, but the department is looking for staff to fill it now. The city has created a three-minute recruitment video that has been making the rounds on social media.
"We're looking for new team members to come join us on the journey," said Layton Fire Chief Kevin Ward.
Layton Battalion Chief Scott Maughan said the department does more than just battling blazes. The department also has operations like critical care paramedicine, technical rescue, hazardous material response, SWAT, wild land firefighting and many other specialties.
For more information on positions open in the fire department, go to laytoncity.org.