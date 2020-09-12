LAYTON — A Layton man is accused of extorting thousands of dollars from an ex-girlfriend in an alleged scheme involving explicit video, forced sex and death threats.
Layton police on Thursday arrested Bryan Kofi Gbedemah, 38, on suspicion of second-degree felony theft by extortion.
He remained held without bail Friday at the Davis County Jail in Farmington.
A police probable cause statement said the woman reported Aug. 16 that she had been raped by an unnamed man several times over the past 18 months.
She then described events that began in 2016, when she was dating Gbedemah.
She said she got a text message from "Samuel," a friend of Gbedemah's in Maryland, who demanded money to keep him from sending her family and friends an explicit video of her having sex with a man.
The woman told Gbedemah about it and he later told her he had paid Samuel, but she soon got more demands from Samuel.
Gbedemah then allegedly said he could hire someone to "take care of" Samuel, the woman said, according to the arrest affidavit.
She said she told him to "do what he needed to do" to stop Samuel from harassing her.
Gbedemah later allegedly told her the Maryland man was dead.
She said she and Gbedemah ended their relationship soon after.
But she reached out to Gbedemah for help two more times, once in 2017 and again in 2018, when two other men separately confronted her, threatening they would reveal to police what she and Gbedemah supposedly had done to the man in Maryland.
In each case, she was held with a gun or knife, raped and threatened that harm would come to her children if she did not comply, she told police.
She said she asked Gbedemah in early 2020 to protect her from the most recent assailant, and he said he could get friends in Maryland to come to Utah to deal with the man, but it would cost $12,000.
He allegedly told her he would pay half, but he wanted the rest from her. She told police she then paid Gbedemah $7,000 in installments.
But after she said she was raped again Aug. 15, she complained to Gbedemah, who allegedly demanded the rest of the $12,000, at which point she went to police.
The probable cause statement said detectives then posed as the woman in subsequent text conversations with Gbedemah.
When she missed an installment payment of $400 on Sept. 4, Gbedemah reportedly messaged her, "I'm coming for my money, be ready for the hell I'm gonna rain down on you."
After the detective posing as the woman sent a message saying she was done paying him, Gbedemah purportedly responded, "I swear on my life, I will f--- you up."
Detectives said they determined there was no murder of a man named Samuel in Maryland in 2017, as allegedly described by Gbedemah.
After detectives arrested Gbedemah, he answered questions after waiving his rights, the probable cause statement said.
Gbedemah admitted Samuel is alive, but he denied the woman's allegations about a sex video and extortion demands related to one.
He told police the woman owes him money from loans he made to her while they were dating.
Gbedemah acknowledged the woman asked him to protect her children and he admitted he provided no such protection, the arrest affidavit said.
Further details were not immediately available Friday, including information on any investigation into the rapes the woman reported.
Layton Police Department spokesperson Lt. Travis Lyman could not be reached for comment.
No formal charges had been filed by Friday afternoon. Gbedemah had no attorney of record.