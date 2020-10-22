LAYTON — A man threatened his mother with a hammer, telling her to give him money, "otherwise somebody was going to die," an arrest affidavit said.
The woman called police to her home Wednesday night, saying her son was "having a mental crisis," the Layton Police Department said in a probable cause statement.
When police arrived, the woman told them about an incident that happened Tuesday.
She said Conner Cutler, 23, walked into her home office holding a hammer, demanding money from her or his father.
Fearing for her life, she contacted the father, who arrived and gave Cutler some money, the affidavit said.
The father and son argued and Cutler threw a pan at a wall, causing damage, the arrest document said.
When questioned by officers, the affidavit said, Cutler admitted holding a hammer and demanding money.
The affidavit said Cutler told officers "he could not remember the incident exactly because of his marijuana addiction, but understood how holding a hammer and demanding money would cause a reasonable person to be fearful for their life."
When told he was being arrested for robbery, Cutler resisted officers, who had to pin him against a countertop to be handcuffed, the affidavit said.
Officers said they had to force Cutler into a patrol car.
Cutler "was screaming at officers, asking for them to shoot him," the affidavit said.
Cutler was held without bail at the Davis County Jail in Farmington on suspicion of second-degree felony robbery and misdemeanor charges of threat of violence, criminal mischief and interfering with an officer.