LAYTON — Police arrested a 45-year-old man Monday on suspicion of seven felony charges in the alleged sexual abuse of a teenage girl over a five-year period.
Layton officers booked Joseph Keith Batchelor into the Davis County Jail in Farmington on two counts of rape and two counts of object rape, all first-degree felonies; plus two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and a single count of forcible sexual abuse, all second-degree felonies.
A relative first brought the 17-year-old girl to the Layton Police Department on Saturday, and officers conducted a forensic interview with her on Monday, according to an arrest affidavit.
The girl alleged Batchelor repeatedly raped her, inserted his fingers into her genitals, made her sexually fondle him, took nude photos of her and used sex toys on her.
The alleged abuse occurred when she was 13 to 15 years old, then resumed last year, according to the arrest affidavit.
Batchelor occupied a position of trust with the girl, police said.
Police said Batchelor told them the girl had sent nude photos to him by mistake, having intended to send them to her boyfriend. He then asked for an attorney before responding to further questions.
Officers obtained a judge's order to hold Batchelor without bail. They said the girl told them Batchelor had been violent in the past and threatened her with violence. She said she feared he would try to harm her if he got out of jail.
Formal charges had not been filed against Batchelor as of Monday morning.