LAYTON — A 24-year-old man is in custody after police say he called 911 to report he’d killed someone in his home.
At 3:19 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 911 dispatch received a call from Ethan Hunsaker, who said he’d killed someone, according to a press release from Layton Police.
When police arrived at the home near 1300 N. Reid Ave., they found a woman lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to the torso. Despite efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report.
Hunsaker was cooperative with law enforcement and taken into custody without incident, the release states.
According to police, Hunsaker said he met the woman on Tinder, a dating app, late Saturday night.
“The motive behind his homicide is under further investigation; however, the attack appears to have been unprovoked,” according to the press release.
Police said Hunsaker would be booked into Davis County Jail on one count of murder, a first-degree felony.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300.