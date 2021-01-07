LAYTON — A Layton man has been bound over to stand trial for allegedly using youth ticket vouchers to illegally download and resell Utah Jazz tickets.
Bryan Gary Crane, 41, appeared in a video hearing Monday before 2nd District Judge Robert Dale, and his attorney waived a preliminary hearing.
The judge scheduled Crane for arraignment Jan. 21 on a charge of class A misdemeanor communications fraud.
In charging documents, Davis County prosecutors allege that Crane obtained ticket download codes that had been designated for the Layton City Junior Jazz program.
The NBA team has a ticket program in which local youth basketball programs receive ticket vouchers at discounted prices, $7.25 per ticket.
Youth players are given tickets to attend a Utah Jazz game. Youth receive download codes and obtain the tickets through the team's website.
A Layton police probable cause statement said a Jazz employee in late February 2020 discovered that "someone was downloading a large number of Jazz tickets" with wrongfully obtained codes.
The Jazz contacted the city, which informed the Layton Police Department.
A detective located two people who said they had paid for tickets to a Venmo account allegedly controlled by Crane.
Police confirmed it was Crane's account by obtaining a subpoena of the Venmo records, according to the charging document.
A member of Crane's family participated in the Junior Jazz program "and had access to ticket vouchers with valid download codes," the document said.
Crane allegedly downloaded more than 70 tickets, which at the discounted rate were valued at more than $500.
Class A misdemeanor communications fraud covers losses of $500 to $1,500.
Phone text and Venmo records showed Crane allegedly sold the tickets for larger amounts than the discount rate. Charging documents did not specify a total.
At least one person learned the tickets had been stolen when the Jazz would not honor his tickets.
That person provided to Layton police a text chain between the buyer and someone using a phone linked to Crane, according to the affidavit.
Crane was charged in September. Later that month, his attorney, Brandon Larsen of West Valley City, filed a motion seeking a jury trial.
Crane was booked at the Davis County Jail in Farmington and released. He has not been in custody pending trial.
Efforts to contact Larsen on Thursday were not immediately successful.