The Utah Court of Appeals has upheld the attempted-murder conviction of a Layton man who argued his attorney did not try hard enough to suppress jailhouse phone calls that undermined his claim of self-defense.
Jacquan David Wilson was juggling three girlfriends, one of them pregnant, when he stabbed a friend six times with a serrated kitchen knife after the friend threatened to tell the pregnant woman about Wilson's infidelity, according to the court record.
On Nov. 24, 2015, Wilson was finally returning a pair of jeans he had borrowed from the friend after the friend had been asking for them back for weeks, according to details recounted in a Utah Court of Appeals decision released Friday in Salt Lake City.
The two men argued and the friend went outside to talk to the pregnant girlfriend waiting in a car. The friend had threatened to tell the woman Wilson was dating at least two other women, and Wilson stabbed him repeatedly in the back, head and face. The victim lost half his blood volume and suffered a collapsed lung.
Wilson told police he was concerned that the friend may have had a relationship with the pregnant woman and that the friend had threatened her. He claimed the friend pushed him and he reacted in self-defense and defense of the girlfriend.
At trial, Wilson's public defender initially objected to the admission of recorded interviews between Wilson, in jail, and one of the girlfriends, but the man's appeal attorneys contended a lack of follow through allowed prejudicial content of the calls to be heard by the jury.
“I gotta think of a good reason as to why my life was in danger,” Wilson said in a call, “because, obviously, my story, me telling the truth doesn’t sound believable.”
Wilson also said in the recordings, “I eliminate” people who “f--- with me ... real quick,” and "I really have the capacity to kill somebody, you understand? And think nothing of it.”
In an opening statement in the case, Wilson's attorney told jurors he would show that the jail talk "was a reflection of jailhouse bravado," which he believed Wilson had adopted as a way to “puff himself up.”
Wilson, the attorney contended, told the woman in the phone call things “that are absolutely not true in order to make himself seem tougher and better and bigger than what he really is.”
The calls also were filled with coarse language.
The attorney said that because the recordings "demonstrate that (Wilson) used foul language and racial slurs and had a poor attitude toward women," jurors "might have determined to convict him simply because they considered him a bad person."
But the attorney elected not to fight admission of the recordings later in the trial, which the appeal argued amounted to ineffective counsel.
The Appeals Court, however, said jurors already had heard other witnesses, including the victim, using similar rough language.
The court, quoting one of its recent rulings in another case, said, "Foul language has lost much of its shock value in contemporary culture.”
In upholding Wilson's conviction, the Appeals Court said prosecutors' evidence was strong and that both the victim and the pregnant girlfriend testified that the friend did not threaten the woman.
"A reasonable attorney could, and here, did, anticipate that the (recordings) would reflect poorly on Wilson, and therefore could choose to characterize them as mere puffery rather than as realistic reflections of the situation," the court ruled.
Within the bounds of a sound trial strategy, Wilson's attorney made "an attempt to explain away, as best he could, some relatively damning statements made by Wilson himself," the court said.
Wilson's appeal, the court concluded, "has not demonstrated that these choices were unreasonable, and therefore has fallen short of showing that his trial counsel performed deficiently."
A 2nd District Court judge in Farmington in November 2017 sentenced Wilson to four years to life in prison. As of Saturday, Wilson, now 31, was imprisoned in the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Washington County on behalf of the Utah Department of Corrections.