LAYTON — A Layton man faces several criminal charges in the alleged armed robbery Monday of a man he met on a social media dating app.
A police probable cause statement said a man later identified as Mykael Chavez, 18, contacted another Layton man on the Grinder app Thursday and they met for sex Monday.
After a consensual sex act was performed in a car in an apartment complex parking lot, Chavez allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at the man's head.
"I have one bullet ready and I'll blow your head off," Chavez allegedly said, according to the man.
After the man said he didn't have any cash, Chavez allegedly forced him to drive to an ATM and withdraw $200. Chavez allegedly kept the gun pointed at his head while he was getting the money and added, "I have good aim."
Chavez also allegedly stole his Apple watch and sunglasses.
The man flagged down police and gave them access to his cellphone, which allegedly had a record of his Grinder conversations with Chavez.
Police said they arrested Chavez at his home and found him carrying a stolen handgun in his waistband, the man's sunglasses and watch, an extra magazine for the gun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Chavez was booked into the Davis County Jail in Farmington on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree felony theft, third-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person and three misdemeanors.
Police said Chavez has a robbery arrest warrant in California. They asked that he be held without bail pending court appearances.