LAYTON — Police are searching for information about a Layton man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Norman Cook, 34, was reported missing by family on Sept. 6. He is a reservist in the U.S. Air Force, Layton Police said in a Facebook post.
Cook is 6'3", weighs 205 pounds and has blue eyes with brown hair.
Cook drives a gray 2016 Ford Escape, which police believe he may be living in, Layton Lt. Alex Davis said.
Police have confirmed that Cook was spotted on Sept. 12, Davis said, but efforts to locate him have unsuccessful.
Davis said police have no reason to believe Cook is in danger at this time.
Those with information or who may have seen Cook recently should contact the Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300.