LAYTON — A 40-year-old man identified by police as a football coach at Corner Canyon High School is jailed in Salt Lake County on suspicion of enticing a minor for sex.
Brandon Dean Preece remained held without bail in the county jail Saturday, three days after his arrest by Layton Police Department detectives.
A police probable cause statement said a Layton detective posing as a 13-year-old girl conversed on an internet chat program with a man who said he wanted to perform a sex act on her.
Preece drove to an agreed-upon meeting place and was arrested, the document said.
Layton officers were involved as part of the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force, a news release said.
Layton Sgt. Todd Derrick said Saturday the arrest occurred in Salt Lake County.
Derrick said Preece was employed by the Canyons School District. The probable cause statement identified Preece as head coach of the Draper school's sophomore football team.
Police booked Preece on suspicion of a second-degree felony charge of enticing a minor. He has not yet been charged in court and as of Saturday did not have an attorney of record.
Attempts to contact Preece and Corner Canyon's athletic director, Patrick Thurman, were not immediately successful.
Third District Court Judge Katherine Bernards-Goodman signed an order Thursday requiring Preece to be held without bail after Layton police said he is a substantial danger to the community and is likely to flee if released.