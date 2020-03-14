LAYTON — A deadly shooting here late Thursday night stemmed from a dispute over drugs and has led to the arrest of two suspects, according to Layton police.
Authorities identified the victim in the incident as Kannon Beesley, 18. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the torso in the incident and later died at Davis Hospital in Layton.
In a statement late Friday night, Layton police also identified the two suspects, both being held in the Davis County Jail in Farmington as of Saturday morning. Michael Hines, 29, was booked on a count of murder and a count of aggravated robbery and was being held without bail. Jeremiah Wright, 19, was being held on a count of obstruction of justice and faced $10,000 bond, according to jail records.
"Evidence recovered at the scene indicates this shooting incident was in response to a physical altercation that was initiated because of a dispute over drug ownership," the Layton Police Department said in the statement.
Police were called to the scene of the incident in the 700 block of North Fairfield Road around 11:45 p.m Thursday. The shooting occurred in a home and others were present, but weren't injured.
"Wright was present when the shooting occurred, and after the fact, took substantial steps to mislead investigators," the police statement said. Police didn't release additional details.
Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call the Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300 and reference case number 20-03556.