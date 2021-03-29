LAYTON — A 75-year-old man punched and sexually assaulted an elderly woman in her apartment, then passed out and fell, bloodying his head, before he fled, charging documents say.
The woman called police at about 5:15 a.m. Sunday, saying she woke to a man punching her in the face and chest and shouting that he was going to sexually assault her.
She said she fought back against the attacker, described as old, bald and with a mustache. He was wearing a dark robe, black work gloves and no shoes.
"After a time of fighting, the suspect tired out," the arrest affidavit said, adding that the victim has limited movement and was unable to get away.
The man took off his robe, got on the bed, took off her clothing, removed a glove, told her to touch his penis and touched her genitals, the affidavit said.
The woman said that after standing up, the man apparently fainted and struck his head, bleeding on the floor. He then put on his robe and left.
An officer arriving at the senior living community at about 5:30 a.m. said he saw an elderly man leaving the center carrying a white trash bag and throwing it into a dumpster of a nearby restaurant.
The man, identified as David Scott Watson, had a cut and dried blood on his head, and officers later found a dark robe and gloves in the trash bag.
Watson complained of lightheadedness and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. At the hospital, he declined to answer police questions.
Officers arrested Watson and booked him into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of object rape and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies, and third-degree felony aggravated assault.