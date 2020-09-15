LAYTON — Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Saturday night.
Jonathan Trujillo, 34, of Layton, was killed at 8:10 p.m., the Layton Police Department said in a news release Monday afternoon.
Officers found Trujillo lying in the street near the intersection of Church Street and Golden Avenue, the release said.
Paramedics treated Trujillo and he was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the release.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Police asked anyone with information on the case to call 801-497-8300.
Further details were not available. Layton police did not return several calls.