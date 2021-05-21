LAYTON — Layton police arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of sexually abusing five young females, including a 4-year-old, in 2020 and earlier.
The investigation began May 1 when a woman saw her 4-year-old repeatedly taking off her pants and putting her hands down her pants. She asked the girl why she was doing that and recorded her answers for police. The girl said Ricardo Rios, a man who had stayed at their home, had touched her sexually.
During further investigation of Rios' background, Layton police said they identified four other alleged victims, three of them younger than 18, in Layton and Ogden. Two of the alleged incidents occurred in 2005, the rest last year, charging documents said.
Rios, 49, of Layton, was booked into the Davis County Jail to be held without bail pending the filing of formal charges.
Police booked him on suspicion of object rape, aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies; three second-degree felony counts of forcible sexual abuse; and three counts of class A misdemeanor sexual battery.
During an interview with police, Rios allegedly said "some of that did happen" and he then asked for an attorney.