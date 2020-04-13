LAYTON — A Layton man allegedly choked and threw his live-in girlfriend against a car and then tried to kill a man with a knife Sunday night, charging documents said.
After the confrontation, the man left and police pulled over Derek Robert Holmes, 32, a short time later, the Layton Police Department said in an arrest affidavit.
Holmes fought with officers and begged them to kill him, the document said, leading officers to shock him with a Taser and handcuff him.
According to witnesses, Holmes, his girlfriend and others were outside a residence in the 1600 North block of Angel Street at about 7 p.m. Sunday.
The police affidavit said that after Holmes and the woman argued and he assaulted her, he allegedly turned on a family friend.
The man fell to the ground and Holmes pulled a knife and tried to stab him, the document said.
The victim told police Holmes said he was going to kill him and stabbed the weapon down. The victim grabbed the blade, suffering severe injuries to his hands, the report said.
Holmes was held Monday at the Davis County Jail in Farmington on suspicion of attempted murder, assault, two weapon charges, custodial interference and DUI.