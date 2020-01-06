LAYTON — Police in Layton are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed a bank on Monday.
Police say around 9 a.m. Monday, a suspect walked into a Zions Bank located at 1781 W. Antelope Drive, according to the Layton Police Department.
A robbery reportedly took place, but police said no weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing tan khaki pants, a dark hoodie and a black hat.
Anyone with information regarding the reported robbery or the suspect in question, please call the Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300.