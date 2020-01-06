LAYTON — Police in Layton are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed a bank on Monday. 

Police say around 9 a.m. Monday, a suspect walked into a Zions Bank located at 1781 W. Antelope Drive, according to the Layton Police Department.

A robbery reportedly took place, but police said no weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported. 

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing tan khaki pants, a dark hoodie and a black hat. 

Anyone with information regarding the reported robbery or the suspect in question, please call the Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300. 

Jacob Scholl is the Cops and Courts Reporter for the Standard-Examiner. Email him at jscholl@standard.net and follow him on Twitter at @Jacob_Scholl.

