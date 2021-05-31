LAYTON — Police booked a woman into jail on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her husband in the back with a large kitchen knife late Friday night.
According to a Layton police probable cause statement, Telisa Cooper became enraged and the husband said he went into the bathroom and closed the door so she could "get through the episode."
Teenage daughters and the man told police Cooper allegedly got a knife and began hitting the door with it. The man told officers he heard one of the girls say, "Mom, why do you have a knife?"
The man and one of the daughters said Cooper allegedly told him she wanted to kill him and if he came out of the bathroom she would use the knife on him. He said he opened the door and told the teens to leave and he felt an impact on his back.
The three got into the car and Cooper allegedly slashed the tires, which went flat after they drove away.
One of the daughters had called 911 and the man realized he had been stabbed. The man apparently was not seriously injured and refused medical attention, the arrest affidavit said.
Cooper was read her rights and allegedly admitted to threatening and stabbing the man, demonstrating for police an overhand stabbing motion she said she used, according to the affidavit.
Officers said she told them she stabbed the man because she was afraid he would leave her.
Cooper, 40, was held without bail at the Davis County Jail in Farmington on suspicion of second-degree felony attempted murder, third-degree felony domestic violence in the presence of a child and misdemeanor counts of unlawful detention and criminal mischief.