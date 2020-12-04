FARMINGTON — An arrestee accused of escaping from a police car and running through traffic across Interstate 15 is facing charges in 2nd District Court as a result of the breakaway.
The Davis County Attorney's Office this week charged Jamie Michelle Anderson, 34, with escape from official custody and damaging jails, both third-degree felonies.
Sheriff's deputies said in a probable cause statement that they were investigating a domestic dispute Sept. 10 when Anderson drove up to a motel where they thought she might be found.
Deputies determined that Anderson was wanted for a parole violation in Cache County, so they handcuffed her.
They said they found she had a small amount of cocaine and they put her in the back seat of a patrol car.
The arrest affidavit said Anderson worked the handcuffs from the back to the front, in the process damaging the car's camera wires.
"She then opened the door and took off running," the affidavit said.
Deputies and police officers chased her and she ran onto the highway, "causing traffic to avoid hitting her, creating a safety issue," the affidavit said.
Officers caught her and took her back to the motel, where police said they determined she was driving on a suspended license with no insurance, expired registration and illegal plates on her car.
In addition to the felony counts, prosecutors charged Anderson with class A misdemeanor narcotics possession, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and two vehicle charges.
The county attorney filed a document Wednesday urging that Anderson be held without bail pending trial, but a Farmington judge agreed to release her from jail with conditions and a promise to appear.
According to 1st District Court records in Logan, a judge there issued an arrest warrant for Anderson on Sept. 22.
She allegedly violated the terms of her supervision on a 2018 conviction for third-degree felony unlawful acquisition of a financial card.
She did not complete mandated substance use therapy, the warrant said.