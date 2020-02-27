LAYTON — A Layton woman was jailed after the FBI linked her to child rape images and videos on a social media platform, a police probable cause statement says.
Layton officers obtained a search warrant Wednesday and went to Mariah Butler's residence, where police allege they learned her cellphone contained numerous images and videos showing the rape of infants, toddlers and older prepubescent children by adults and other children.
The document, filed in 2nd District Court, says Layton officers acted on information from the FBI about child pornography on a social media platform commonly used for the sexual exploitation of children.
The FBI alleged Butler, 28, possessed, advertised and distributed the imagery, and she acknowledged having downloaded and viewed child pornography, the police statement says.
Police booked Butler into the Davis County Jail in Farmington, where she remained Thursday in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Butler's booking record said she was suspected of eight counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor. Formal charges had not been filed by Thursday afternoon.