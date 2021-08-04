OGDEN — With a “letter of agency” in hand signed by a business owner, Weber County sheriff’s deputies now can move in swiftly to combat trespassing, intoxication and other offenses on commercial properties.
It is a new program just started by the sheriff’s office, prompted mostly by some of the unfortunate side effects of homelessness.
“We’ve had quite the uptick in people — transient, homeless — buying fifth-wheel trailers or motor homes and living out on the parking lots,” Lt. Cortney Ryan, sheriff’s office spokesperson, said Wednesday.
Places like truck stops are prime locations for the squatter activity. “Go out to Flying J and you’ll see what I’m talking about,” he said.
Asked about the letter of agency, a manager at Flying J Travel Center, 1172 W. 21st St., said the business is waiting for its corporate office to sign off on the program.
There were few signs of squatters around the busy truck stop Wednesday. That’s because the authorities “came through yesterday and cleaned everybody out,” said the manager, who did not want to be identified by name.
“It’s been kind of a full-time job for me,” he said, adding “you name it” when asked what problems the uninvited guests have been causing.
Ryan said a letter of agency gives deputies the authority to make arrests for a variety of offenses, including trespassing, loitering, littering, intoxication and disorderly conduct, on business property without a business representative asking for the action or being present.
It’s especially valuable after hours, when deputies patrol business areas at night, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a social media post announcing the program.
The need for the program is based on the “broken windows theory,” Ryan said, referring to the criminology concept that says visible signs of crime and disorder encourage more such activity. In the case of trailer squatters in the county, signs of a haven will attract more, he said.
The phenomenon has been more common in recent years since the state’s Operation Rio Grande, which swept homeless criminal activity out of downtown Salt Lake City. Local leaders in the Ogden area repeatedly have said it caused an influx of issues here.
“This is something we see as starting to grow and becoming more of trend, so we do not want to wait until it’s becoming too big of as problem,” Ryan said.
The Ogden Police Department has had a similar program for several years, Ryan said. Efforts to contact Ogden police about the program were not immediately successful.
Those asked to take their wheeled accommodations away will see a tow truck if they refuse, or when they do leave, sometimes “they’ll just go across the street,” Ryan said.
Participating businesses are encouraged to add no-trespassing signs and letter-of-agency signs, which Ryan said deputies hope will help deter violators.
Other agencies in the community, Ryan said, meanwhile are trying to deliver more services to the homeless so people can find housing and be more successful.
Deputies have been alerting business owners to the letter of agency program, Ryan said. Businesses in unincorporated Weber County, plus the cities of West Haven, Hooper, Farr West, Marriott-Slaterville, Plain City, Huntsville, Washington Terrace and Uintah are eligible. Interested owners should call Sgt. Lewis at 801-778-6631.