PARK VALLEY — Firefighters reported Thursday they were making progress against three lightning-caused Box Elder County blazes that together had burned about 10,000 acres.
The Matlin fire southwest of Park Valley destroyed two historic railroad trestle bridges Wednesday afternoon, but three cabins, five trailers and a few outbuildings were saved by firefighters, Box Elder County said in a press release Thursday.
The Matlin fire had burned 8,000 acres, while the Peplin fire, also near Park Valley, had burned 1,000, the county said.
The third blaze, called the Bar H fire, was estimated at 700 acres.
Officials said crews Thursday were building control lines and working toward mopping up the fires, which were north and west of the north end of the Great Salt Lake.
A fourth fire broke out when a farmer was using a cutting torch while installing a gate. He was able to help fight the fire by using his tractor to help contain the fire along with firefighters, the county said.
That fire burned two acres before it was controlled. It was near Golden Spike Historic Park.
Crews from the Bureau of Land Management, Box Elder County Fire, Box Elder County Road Department, Weber County, Cache County and air support fought the lightning fires, the county said.
"The biggest issue was a lack of water resources in that region to help fight the fire," the release said.
Fire danger is high in Utah this spring due to high soil temperatures and minimal rainfall in April and May, according to the Utah Climate and Water Report issued Monday by the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service.