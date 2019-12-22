Davis County Jail 01
FARMINGTON — Davis County Jail inspection reports for 2012-17 recently became public after civil liberties groups fought an open records battle in district court to obtain them.

Here is a list of various concerns noted by internal reviewers in the Sheriff’s Office and external inspectors from the Utah Sheriffs’ Association. Many of the concerns were resolved in subsequent inspections. Many concerns related to the absence of documentation.

Inspections are conducted based on more than 600 criteria in the Utah Jail Standards, used by all county jails in the state. The reports show only a small fraction of criteria are violated each year.

The citations — representing instances of non-compliance or partial compliance — provide little detail, but they represent the first public glimpse into Utah county jails’ inspection results.

2012

Policies on personnel qualifications and certification

Staff and volunteer background investigations

Qualifications

Pre-service training

Admission searches of inmates

Authority to admit inmate

Scope of arrestee searches

Transfer of inmates to the prison

Policies on ancillary admission functions

Property/clothing search

Certified juveniles

Involuntary administration of medication

Involuntary transfer to mental health facility

Documentation of sanitation and maintenance

Qualification standards: Tests and other selection criteria

Medical testing and inquiry restrictions

Medical testing and inquiry permitted

Evacuation and contingency plans

2013

Reasonable suspicion not required for searches

Rejecting incoming publications, content neutral

Strip searches

Visual body cavity searches

Hot and cold running water

Sexual abuse by an inmate

Sexual harassment

Use of screening info for LGBT arrestees

Grievance time limits

Provide victims with access to outside victim advocates

Protective custody

Protection against retaliation

Ongoing medical and mental health care for sexual abuse victims and abusers

Restraints of inmates

Bail commissioners

Self incrimination

Media requests to visit inmates

Voyeurism

Screening for risk of victimization and abusiveness

Medical and mental health screening: history of sexual abuse

2014

Reasonable suspicion not required for searches

Strip and body cavity searches

Pregnancy-related care

Care of inmates with mental disabilities

Bail commissioners

Involuntary transfer to mental health facility

2015

Bail commissioners

Drills and training

Involuntary transfer to mental health facility

Religious services

Sexual identity

Use of force training

Supervision of inmates in restraints

Americans with Disabilities Act

2016

Cell furnishings as implements of suicide

Transportation vehicles

Inmates handling keys

Closed circuit TV reports or logs of maintenance equipment issues

Protection of evidence and crime scenes

Criteria justifying use of force

Evacuation plan review

Written policies and procedures governing qualifications of health care providers

In-custody death notifications

County attorney review

Access to religion policies and procedures

Prisoners’ constitutional rights to religion

2017

Classifying records as protected

Perimeter security checks

Storing and issuing jail weapons

Written use of force and restraints policies and procedures required

Criteria justifying use of force

Use of force training

Emergency plans

Types of contingency plans required

Maintenance plan

List of facility work requirements

Violations of work release agreement

Utilizing community resources

