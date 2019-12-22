FARMINGTON — Davis County Jail inspection reports for 2012-17 recently became public after civil liberties groups fought an open records battle in district court to obtain them.
Here is a list of various concerns noted by internal reviewers in the Sheriff’s Office and external inspectors from the Utah Sheriffs’ Association. Many of the concerns were resolved in subsequent inspections. Many concerns related to the absence of documentation.
Inspections are conducted based on more than 600 criteria in the Utah Jail Standards, used by all county jails in the state. The reports show only a small fraction of criteria are violated each year.
The citations — representing instances of non-compliance or partial compliance — provide little detail, but they represent the first public glimpse into Utah county jails’ inspection results.
2012
Policies on personnel qualifications and certification
Staff and volunteer background investigations
Qualifications
Pre-service training
Admission searches of inmates
Authority to admit inmate
Scope of arrestee searches
Transfer of inmates to the prison
Policies on ancillary admission functions
Property/clothing search
Certified juveniles
Involuntary administration of medication
Involuntary transfer to mental health facility
Documentation of sanitation and maintenance
Qualification standards: Tests and other selection criteria
Medical testing and inquiry restrictions
Medical testing and inquiry permitted
Evacuation and contingency plans
2013
Reasonable suspicion not required for searches
Rejecting incoming publications, content neutral
Strip searches
Visual body cavity searches
Hot and cold running water
Sexual abuse by an inmate
Sexual harassment
Use of screening info for LGBT arrestees
Grievance time limits
Provide victims with access to outside victim advocates
Protective custody
Protection against retaliation
Ongoing medical and mental health care for sexual abuse victims and abusers
Restraints of inmates
Bail commissioners
Self incrimination
Media requests to visit inmates
Voyeurism
Screening for risk of victimization and abusiveness
Medical and mental health screening: history of sexual abuse
2014
Reasonable suspicion not required for searches
Strip and body cavity searches
Pregnancy-related care
Care of inmates with mental disabilities
Bail commissioners
Involuntary transfer to mental health facility
2015
Bail commissioners
Drills and training
Involuntary transfer to mental health facility
Religious services
Sexual identity
Use of force training
Supervision of inmates in restraints
Americans with Disabilities Act
2016
Cell furnishings as implements of suicide
Transportation vehicles
Inmates handling keys
Closed circuit TV reports or logs of maintenance equipment issues
Protection of evidence and crime scenes
Criteria justifying use of force
Evacuation plan review
Written policies and procedures governing qualifications of health care providers
In-custody death notifications
County attorney review
Access to religion policies and procedures
Prisoners’ constitutional rights to religion
2017
Classifying records as protected
Perimeter security checks
Storing and issuing jail weapons
Written use of force and restraints policies and procedures required
Criteria justifying use of force
Use of force training
Emergency plans
Types of contingency plans required
Maintenance plan
List of facility work requirements
Violations of work release agreement
Utilizing community resources