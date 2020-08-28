OGDEN — State attorneys argue in new court documents that convicted killer Douglas Lovell undermined his own defense team as they worked to save him from the death penalty.
Second District Court Judge Michael DiReda is considering claims by Lovell's appeal attorneys that one of his trial attorneys, Sean Young, represented him deficiently and therefore his conviction and death sentence should be overturned.
But in a 163-page examination of Lovell's challenges, the Utah Attorney General's Office contends Young effectively limited damaging testimony by witnesses he questioned during Lovell's 2015 trial.
The state asks DiReda to rule against Lovell's claims about Young's representation.
Lovell's appellate attorneys have been given until late September to file their response.
Lovell, now 62, pleaded guilty in 1993 to raping and killing Joyce Yost of South Ogden in 1985. Lovell was awaiting trial for raping Yost when he killed her.
In the 1993 plea bargain, he agreed to lead police to Yost's body, but it never was found.
Lovell was sentenced to death, but the Utah Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that he could withdraw his guilty plea.
Lovell was tried again in 2015 and again convicted and sentenced to death.
Lovell's appeal argues that Young, one of two public defenders who represented Lovell in the 2015 trial, failed to adequately prepare defense witnesses and failed to fight attempts to limit trial testimony by spiritual advisers on his behalf.
Lawyers for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised bishops who counseled Lovell on death row to avoid testifying about church policy, according to the attorney general's document.
Several ecclesiastical personnel were considered by the defense to testify on Lovell's behalf, but only two ended up testifying.
Lovell contended Young should have fought against the alleged church interference.
However, the state attorneys said Young's performance cannot be considered deficient because the church lawyers never took action to prevent anyone from testifying.
Further, they said, Young's handling of witnesses during the trial elicited only favorable testimony for Lovell, contrary to expanded testimony given by those witnesses in 2019 hearings regarding the appeal.
The state also chronicled unsuccessful efforts by Young and others on the defense team to persuade Lovell to consider accepting a sentence of life without parole.
Lovell refused, opting instead to go to trial with the only sentencing options being death or life with the possibility of parole.
Young and the other defense attorney, Michael Bouwhuis, said they repeatedly tried to get Lovell to relent. They feared that a jury faced with a choice of giving Lovell a chance to get out of prison would most likely sentence him to death.
"Young believed that Lovell’s life could be saved if the jury had the sentencing option of life without parole, and the entire defense team believed that without it, there was a real risk that Lovell could be sentenced to death," the state filing said.
The defense team also had strategic concerns about any witnesses who might express strong support for parole but, under cross-examination, "come across as naïve and gullible about the risks of paroling Lovell and therefore not be believable," it said.
Defense attorneys were also worried about Lovell's behavior in front of the jury.
They feared his temper would show when hearing negative testimony about him during the trial, something they said might alarm jurors.
Similarly, they worried that Lovell might behave inappropriately in front of the jury when it came to "attractive women" testifying, the state filing said.
Lovell twice asked Bouwhuis during jury selection to tell one prospective juror that she was attractive.
The defense attorneys knew evidence at trial would include Yost's testimony that Lovell told her she was “attractive” right before the first time he raped and kidnapped her.
The state also argued that Young's trial questioning of witness Carl Jacobsen, a death row guard captain, kept the officer on a track of giving only positive answers about Lovell.
At trial, Jacobsen said Lovell "had never been a management or discipline problem."
But when he was questioned in an appeal hearing last summer, Jacobsen described Lovell as a "master manipulator" and a "Jekyll and Hyde" type.
He testified Lovell was “at the top of the list of the most manipulative individuals” he had ever dealt with and “among the most dangerous.”
In October 2018, Young had his license to practice law in Utah suspended for three years after it was found that he mishandled a number of cases, including Lovell’s 2015 trial.
But in its analysis of all the witnesses handled by Young before or during the trial, the state concluded that he performed reasonably with most, and that even if he fell short on some, it would have made no difference in the outcome of the trial.