RIVERDALE — Police and fire crews are at the scene of a possible bomb threat in Riverdale.
Fire crews were dispatched at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday to a Lowe's Home Improvement store located at 4155 S. Riverdale Rd., according to dispatch records. Records indicate the crews were dispatched out on a call of a possible bomb threat.
Police say that an individual called the Lowe's store, stated there was a bomb inside the building and then hung up, according to Riverdale Police Lt. Casey Warren.
Police and fire crews have evacuated the Lowe's building and have set up a 150-foot perimeter around the building and into the Lowe's parking lot, according to Riverdale Fire Department Chief Jared Sholly.
Emergency personnel have also closed off areas near Lowe's, including Pacific Avenue and the Lowe's parking lot.
However, the alleged threat has not caused the closure of any lanes for Riverdale Road in any way.
As of noon Tuesday, police have searched the store and have yet to find anything "suspicious," Warren said. Bomb-sniffing dogs were said to be en route to the scene to help police clear the store.
Police are in the process of trying to identify the person who phoned in the threat, Warren said.
Members of the public are encouraged to steer clear of the area as police and emergency personnel investigate the possible threat.
This story will be updated once more information is available.