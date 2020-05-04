OGDEN — A state trooper pulled over a car Monday on Interstate 15, thinking the driver may be intoxicated.
Instead, he found an Ogden 5-year-old, who told the trooper his mom wouldn’t buy him a Lamborghini and he was headed to California to buy one himself.
“It’s kind of shocking he made it as far as he did,” said Lt. Nick Street, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman.
The boy’s outing began near 17th Street and Lincoln Avenue. He was stopped near 24th Street on I-15, having traveled about 3 miles.
“No one was hurt,” Street said. “It’s lucky no one was.”
The trooper made the traffic stop at about 12:30 p.m.
The boy was barely tall enough to see the road ahead.
“He’s a bigger 5-year-old,” Street added.
The boy was headed in the right direction, south on the interstate, to reach California, but Street said he had only $3.
UHP investigators located the boy’s mother to ask her about the incident, Street said.
He said the case may be screened with the Weber County Attorney’s Office if it is determined that any adult negligence was involved.
Parents need to weigh the risks of children doing such things and keep their keys secure, he said.