OGDEN — A maintenance man tried to break up a domestic assault and suffered a beating with fists and a wrench, an Ogden police arrest affidavit said.
Officers responded at about 3:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a man hitting and dragging a woman.
The probable cause statement said the apartment maintenance worker intervened and Dillion Hart, 33, allegedly hit him several times in the face, knocking him down.
The woman tried to drag Hart away from the worker, but Hart allegedly grabbed a wrench and attacked the man again as he was calling 911.
The victim got into his vehicle and Hart allegedly swung the wrench at him. As the man was driving away, Hart broke two windows on the vehicle using the wrench, the affidavit said.
Police arrived and confronted Hart, who they said refused their orders to show his hands and stop, even at gunpoint.
Hart jumped into a pickup truck and two officers grabbed him, one of them seeing a wrench on the seat.
Officers said Hart swung his fists and kicked at them, but they overpowered him and put him in handcuffs.
Even after that, he continued to fight the officers, kicking one, which led them to add ankle and leg restraints.
Hart allegedly spit at the officers so they put a spit hood over his head.
The affidavit said the truck had been stolen in Sandy.
The woman, Hart's girlfriend, told officers "he was only pushing and grabbing her" and did not strike her.
The maintenance man was bruised and bloodied and Hart also allegedly slashed one of the truck's tires, the affidavit said.
Hart is a gang member and was high on methamphetamine, police said in the affidavit in a request that Hart be held without bail.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Hart with second-degree felony auto theft and two third-degree felony counts, aggravated assault and assault by a prisoner.
He also was charged with class A misdemeanor criminal mischief and class B misdemeanor counts of assault, interfering with police and interrupting a communication device.