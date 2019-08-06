BOX ELDER COUNTY — At least 24 of the 31 wildfires that were sparked by lightning fires in Box Elder County have been extinguished as of Tuesday morning.
Firefighters from state, federal and local agencies have been working since Sunday night to put out these fires, which started after a severe lightning storm passed through northwest Utah.
Of the 31 fires found in the county, only seven remain uncontained, according to Mitch Zundel, Box Elder County's press information officer.
Twelve fire engines remained assigned to the still burning fires and will continue to work on containing them, Zundel said.
Most of the wildfires were kept to an acre or less in size.
The largest fire — Russell at 5,590 acres — is 30% contained. This wildfire is also a near a natural gas pipeline.
The second largest fire, Curlew, is at 4,332 acres. Despite Monday's initial assessment of Curlew fire at 80% contained, Tuesday's update from Utah Fire Info shows it is actually only 30% contained.
A 400-acre fire (Hogup West) is 90% contained as of Tuesday morning.