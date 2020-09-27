OGDEN — A 24-year-old man was arrested early Sunday in connection with a stabbing that occurred the previous evening.
According to a news release by the Ogden Police Department, officers responded to a reported aggravated assault at a home in the 1100 block of Southwell Street at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
There, they found a man who had stab wounds to his chest. He was treated by medical personnel and taken to the hospital. As of Sunday afternoon, he was in critical but stable condition, Lt. Will Farr said.
Police also discovered a woman cleaning evidence of the crime, according to a probable cause statement.
The affidavit said a witness saw a female and Victor Manuel Dominguez engaged in a physical altercation and the victim intervene. The victim, who is an acquaintance of Dominguez, according to police, later came out of the home bleeding and reportedly said he was stabbed by Dominguez.
Those events were corroborated by a second witness.
Dominguez was later found hiding in a crawl space, according to the affidavit. He was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice. He was ordered held in the Weber County Jail without bail.
Clothing matching the description given by witnesses as being worn by Dominguez was found during a search of the home. They showed signs of attempted cleaning and had what the affidavit said appeared to be blood on them.
The investigation remains open.
No court appearance has yet been scheduled for Dominguez.