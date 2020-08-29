OGDEN — A 71-year-old man who was thrown from his motorcycle after colliding with another vehicle Saturday evening died as a result of the crash.
Ogden police report the man was riding south in the 2000 block of Washington Boulevard at about 5:39 p.m. when he ran into the back of a car that was stopped for a red light.
According to a news release posted by OPD on Facebook, the man was thrown over the handlebars of the motorcycle and struck his head on the pavement. He was not wearing a helmet, OPD said, and died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Officers remained on the scene for several hours to investigate. Police do not suspect speed or impairment as factors contributing to the crash.
The deceased’s name has not been released.