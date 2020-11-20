LAYTON — A 71-year-old man has been released to home detention while prosecutors pursue child sexual abuse charges against him for alleged incidents of as long as 30 years ago.
A Layton Police Department probable cause statement said a woman, now about 40 years old, reported Aug. 31 that she had been abused by a former neighbor in 1990 and 1991.
During the investigation, police said they determined the woman's report corroborated a separate report by a different woman in 2017 who alleged abuses she said occurred in 1998-2000.
Under Utah law, there is no statute of limitations for most child sexual abuse offenses.
The Davis County Attorney's Office on Oct. 22 filed four second-degree felony charges against William Craig Mitchell.
They include one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in the 1990-91 case, plus two charges of sexual abuse of a child and one count of forcible sexual abuse in the 1998 case.
"He adamantly denies all of these allegations against him," Mitchell's attorney, Andrew McAdams, said Friday.
The Layton police statement said the first woman reported she was at Mitchell's home in 1990 when he, clad only in underwear, allegedly pressed his penis on her vagina and stomach and ejaculated.
She had multiple journal entries, the affidavit said, indicating other instances of alleged inappropriate acts.
The second alleged victim said she recalled spending time at Mitchell's house in 1998-2000.
She reported a hide-and-seek game with Mitchell and other girls during which he allegedly massaged her genitals with his hand.
The affidavit said Mitchell told police in interviews in 2018 and in September this year that he played hide-and-seek and wrestling games with his daughter and friends in the 1990s.
He denied touching anyone's genitals, the affidavit said, but "admitted that their bodies would often rub together and it was possible that he had ejaculated at some point based on the friction."
The affidavit said Mitchell told police "the 10-year-old girls were the sexually aggressive ones who often touched him in strange ways."
He said they wore "immodest" clothing and he recalled accidentally touching a girl's breast at one point while they were wrestling.
"He's subjected himself to being interrogated twice by Layton City police over the last 2 1/2 years, and he's talked with them voluntarily," McAdams said. "He's always maintained that he didn't do what they're alleging him to have done."
According to 2nd District Court records in Farmington, a judge issued an arrest warrant for Mitchell on Nov. 6 and the defendant was arrested and booked into the Davis County Jail on Nov. 10.
Judge John R. Morris ordered Mitchell released Nov. 13 pending trial.
Morris said Mitchell must remain home except to work or shop. On Wednesday, a court contractor reported to the judge that Mitchell had been fitted with an electronic monitor.
Mitchell's next court appearance is set for Dec. 3 before Judge Thomas Kay.