OGDEN — The Weber County Attorney’s Office filed three criminal charges Monday against a man accused of assaulting two people after an argument about high school debate.
The fracas Sunday at a residence in the 2800 block of Grant Avenue resulted in the arrest of Devin Ignacio Gutierrez, 18.
A female victim told police, according to an arrest affidavit, that Gutierrez “got mad at her because she did not remember telling him she did debate in high school.”
The argument escalated until Gutierrez allegedly grabbed the woman around the neck with both hands and pushed her down on a bed, an Ogden police probable cause statement said.
After he let go, she got up to leave the room, but Gutierrez allegedly put her in a headlock from behind, blocking her breathing, the arrest affidavit said.
Gutierrez allegedly was holding her in the chokehold and had hit her several times on the legs when a man arrived and he stopped.
The second man later told police he had been told Gutierrez was causing a disturbance and had thrown a dog, so he decided to intervene.
The two grappled and fell to the ground, Gutierrez allegedly punching the other man in the face.
The man had a 2-inch raised bruise on his cheekbone and a cut on his wrist, the arrest affidavit said.
Police said Gutierrez admitted to holding the woman against her will, punching and slapping her and holding her in a headlock.
He said the fight with the other man was in self-defense.
Gutierrez was charged with third-degree felony aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping and class B misdemeanor assault.
He remained held without bail Monday afternoon in the Weber County Jail.