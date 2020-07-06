FARR WEST — A 32-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and her children and then beating her unconscious.
Tony Richard Jones Jr. remained held in the Weber County Jail in Ogden on Monday on charges of aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, and third-degree felony commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a Farr West residence, where the victim alleged Jones had assaulted her outside the dwelling.
The woman told deputies Jones allegedly threatened to kill her and her children, repeatedly threw her to the ground and strangled her, a police probable cause statement said.
She said she lost consciousness during the incident, possibly when her head hit the ground.
A deputy said in the arrest affidavit that the woman had fingernail marks on her neck and signs of a blunt-force injury behind her ear.
Deputies arrested Jones after locating him elsewhere, the affidavit said.
Jones was held in lieu of $7,200 bail.
He was on probation for a 2018 domestic violence assault conviction, according to 2nd District Court records.
In that case, he was accused of punching a woman on the side of the face and in the nose and mouth after an argument over him burning paper with a kitchen stove burner.