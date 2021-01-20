CLEARFIELD — A Clearfield man already awaiting trial for allegedly smearing feces on a police officer has been arrested again, this time in the beating and choking of his girlfriend.
Police responded to a reported family fight at an apartment complex Tuesday and were told by the woman that her boyfriend, Nathaniel Dodd, had attacked her.
She said Dodd slapped and kicked her, "said she was going to die," then strangled her unconscious, Clearfield police said in a probable cause statement.
The affidavit said the woman told police she had been "continually physically abused" by Dodd but that she loves him and wants to stay with him.
Clearfield police put out an alert to locate Dodd, and Weber County sheriff's deputies found him in Mountain Green.
Clearfield officers then took him to the Davis County Jail in Farmington and booked him on suspicion of second-degree felony aggravated assault.
He was ordered held without bail.
Dodd had been out on bail awaiting prosecution for an alleged Dec. 7 incident, also in Clearfield.
Police who were called to a domestic dispute that day said they found Dodd shouting profanities at the woman, and he then yelled at officers.
An arrest affidavit said Dodd knelt and picked up some dog feces with a paper towel and gradually became more agitated, and an officer told him to stop.
The officer grabbed Dodd by the arm, intending to take him outside to calm down, according to the affidavit.
“Nathaniel struck me in the chest with the arm which contained the dog feces and smeared the feces on my vest,” the officer wrote.
Dodd fought being handcuffed but eventually was subdued by officers, the affidavit said.
Dodd was charged with class A misdemeanor assault on a peace officer and class B misdemeanor interference with an arresting officer.
He was released after posting bail and given a February court date.