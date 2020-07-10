LAYTON — Police arrested a man Thursday on allegations that he shot video underneath women's skirts in Layton stores and recorded an 11-year-old girl getting out of the shower.
The investigation of Tyson Shawn Young, 32, began June 19 when two women reported a man was standing extremely close to them while they were shopping for Nerf guns at the Target on Antelope Drive.
In a probable cause statement, police said the man knelt next to the women and put his phone beneath one's knee-length skirt.
The other woman asked him what he was doing and he denied taking video and left.
Police said they reviewed store security video and saw the incident, and thereby were able to identify Young.
Officers located Young, who after hearing his rights admitted to filming under the woman's skirt "because he was curious," the arrest affidavit said.
He also allegedly admitted to similar activity at the Layton Neighborhood Walmart store.
Police seized his phone and got a warrant to search it. They said they found videos he allegedly recorded of women's private areas in the grocery store and of a pre-teenage girl undressing in a home.
The affidavit alleged Young admitted to recording the girl several times. He was in a position of trust with the girl, according to the document.
Layton officers booked him into the Davis County Jail in Farmington Thursday on two second-degree felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor; a third-degree felony charge of voyeurism against a child under 14; and three class A misdemeanor counts of voyeurism using concealed electronic equipment.
Young remained held without bail Friday. Formal charges had not been filed by late morning in 2nd District Court.