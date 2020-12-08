CLEARFIELD — A man smeared dog feces on a police officer who was investigating a domestic disturbance call, an arrest affidavit said.
A woman told officers she needed to get inside an apartment at 25 E. 1800 South on Monday but Nathaniel L. Dodd, 28, would not allow it, according to a Clearfield police probable cause statement.
Dodd was "extremely upset" and shouted profanities at the woman and officers, the affidavit said.
He knelt and picked up some dog feces with a paper towel and gradually became more agitated, the affidavit said, and an officer told him to stop.
The officer grabbed Dodd by the arm, intending to take him outside to calm down, according to the affidavit.
"Nathaniel struck me in the chest with the arm which contained the dog feces and smeared the feces on my vest," the officer wrote.
Dodd fought being handcuffed but eventually was subdued by officers, the affidavit said.
Dodd was booked and released from the Davis County Jail in Farmington on suspicion of class A misdemeanor assault on a peace officer and class B misdemeanor interference with an arresting officer.