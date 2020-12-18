HARRISVILLE — A Harrisville woman told police her grandson kidnapped her, threatened her with a knife and made her drive him to drug deals, charging documents say.
In a Harrisville police probable cause statement, the woman said she ordered Miguel Rendon, 25, out of her apartment after he arrived there at 6 a.m. Thursday, saying he needed to shower and rest.
She called her son, Rendon's father, in another state, and Rendon told her to quit talking to the man. He allegedly grabbed the phone from her.
Rendon's father called police to do a welfare check on his mother, but no one answered the door so the patrol officer left.
A Harrisville detective later told the first officer that Rendon had been picked up on a parole violation at a fast food restaurant on 2nd Street in Ogden.
The grandmother was there. She told police she had driven Rendon there under duress, and after he went into the restaurant, she drove away and called his parole officer.
She said Rendon had kept her from answering her door when the first officer checked her apartment, then picked up a knife and threatened to kill her.
"The victim stated that she was in constant fear for her life and felt that she could not leave for fear Miguel would kill her," the arrest affidavit said.
Rendon allegedly became more agitated and waved the knife at her.
"Miguel yelled at the victim that he would stab or kill someone to prove what he was saying and that she'd better listen and do what he said," the affidavit said.
She said he then wanted her to drive him around, which eventually led to their arrival at the restaurant shortly before noon.
"Miguel often has the victim drive him around for what she describes as his drug dealings," the affidavit said. "The victim stated that if she refuses, Miguel says he will kill them both in the car or he will grab the steering wheel and wreck the car."
Police booked Rendon into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and class B misdemeanor damaging or interrupting a communication device.
He remained held without bail Friday.
State court records show Rendon has five convictions since 2014 on charges including illegal narcotics possession and aggravated assault.