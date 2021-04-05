CLINTON — A 64-year-old man allegedly punched and choked another driver in a road rage confrontation at a shopping center parking lot Friday.
The alleged assailant followed the other driver into a lot and waited for him to return to his vehicle, then approached him, according to a Clinton police probable cause statement.
Kevin Winn Morgan was arrested and booked into the Davis County Jail in Farmington on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault. Morgan was released pending court appearances. He had not been formally charged as of Monday afternoon.
"It started verbally and then escalated," Clinton Sgt. Dick Murdock, police department spokesperson, said Monday.
Murdock said Morgan was angry that the other driver cut him off on a turn and decided to follow and confront him at the shopping center, at 2000 North and 1800 West.
Bystanders called 911 and the conflict ended as police were arriving, Murdock said.
The arrest affidavit alleged Morgan punched, shoved and choked the other driver. Morgan had two open-carry knives on him at the time, the affidavit said.
Murdock said road rage incidents "are definitely on the rise."
"For whatever reason, people are losing their patience a lot faster these days," he said.