OGDEN — An Ogden man allegedly attacked a parks department employee with a digging tool Wednesday morning, severely cutting his head, according to charging documents.
The employee arrived at Fourth Street Park, 576 Wall Ave., about 8:30 a.m. and saw Marty Alan Ricks, 26, sitting in a city-owned golf cart, an Ogden police probable cause statement said. When asked what he was doing in the cart, Ricks allegedly said he was taking it.
When the worker said he could not take the cart, Ricks allegedly picked up a foot-long digging tool equipped with an inch-wide blade and stabbed repeatedly at the worker's head.
The worker told officers he fought back, punching Ricks several times, then used a screwdriver to fend him off after he continued the alleged assault. Ricks then ran away.
Police found Ricks nearby. He had a small, round puncture wound in his upper arm and several scrapes on his abdomen. Officers said Ricks told them he was sitting on the golf cart when someone told him to leave and stabbed him in the arm with a shovel.
The arrest affidavit said people who reported seeing the fight backed up the parks employee's description of the events.
The worker had several cuts on his head, face and neck and bruises on his hands and face, the affidavit said. One of the cuts near the worker's eyebrow was deep and had to be closed with staples. Other cuts required stitches.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Thursday charged Ricks with aggravated assault and use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, both third-degree felonies, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricks remained held without bail Friday in the Weber County Jail.