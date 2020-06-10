CLEARFIELD — Police arrested a 21-year-old man Tuesday after he allegedly broke a door, dragged a woman by her hair and strangled her.
Mikel Sims faces charges of third-degree felony aggravated assault and class B misdemeanor criminal mischief related to an incident at about 5:30 p.m. in the 100 North block of 360 West. He remained held Wednesday at the Davis County Jail in Farmington.
A Clearfield Police Department probable cause statement said Sims went to the victim’s home and broke a door to get at her. They were arguing about his alleged infidelity, the document said.
The woman told Sims to get out and he allegedly grabbed her by the hair and dragged her across the floor, injuring her shins.
Sims allegedly strangled the woman at least twice, once in which she was unable to breathe, the arrest document said.
Police said the woman had finger marks on her throat and scrapes on her shins.