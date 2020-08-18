FARMINGTON — A man with a history of theft, burglary and gun charges fought police and threatened to kill them after they took him to a hospital Monday, according to an arrest report.
North Salt Lake officers said in a probable cause statement that they were investigating an apartment break-in when they reviewed doorbell video and identified Thaddeus Smith outside the dwelling.
Smith, 32, had a handgun in his waistband, the statement said, adding that Smith and two other men ran away after they noticed the security camera.
The burglary occurred at about 3 a.m. Sunday. The renter said two TV sets and a soundbar were taken.
North Salt Lake investigators went to Smith's address in Salt Lake City on Monday and learned that Salt Lake police were investigating a separate incident in which Smith possibly had barricaded himself inside with a handgun.
North Salt Lake officers returned to their city, where they soon responded to a report of an apparently suicidal man walking at about 600 N. Main St.
Smith's brother had called police saying Smith was armed and wanted to die.
When police stopped Smith, he "stated to officers that he had a 9mm handgun in his backpack and wanted to use it on officers so they would kill him," the arrest affidavit said.
Officers took Smith to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and he was later cleared to be taken to the Davis County Jail in Farmington.
While preparing to pick up Smith, North Salt Lake police heard from Salt Lake officers that a SWAT team had found two TV sets and a soundbar in Smith's apartment.
The affidavit said Smith's wife told police he had taken them from someone in North Salt Lake who he said had "ripped him off."
At the hospital, several North Salt Lake officers entered Smith's room to tell him he was under arrest.
He allegedly became combative and told police they weren't taking him to jail.
"Thaddeus was carried out of the hospital and fought with officers attempting to get him in a police vehicle," the affidavit said.
Officers said Smith told them he will get out of jail because "they will just release him like they always do."
The affidavit said Smith told them he would track them down and kill them all.
Officers booked Smith into jail on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated burglary, two third-degree felony gun possession charges and misdemeanor counts of theft and interfering with police.
Smith already faced charges of first-degree felony aggravated robbery and third-degree felony forgery and gun possession charges for a July 22 incident in Woods Cross.
Woods Cross police alleged Smith tried to cash a forged check and threatened a bank teller with a gun after she spotted the forgery.
Smith remained jailed without bail Tuesday.