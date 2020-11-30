WEST HAVEN — A man threatened to kill a food delivery person "to protect his country," police said in an arrest affidavit.
Chase Phillip Woodard, 31, on Friday evening walked up to the victim, who was in his car, saying, "Give me a reason to kill you," the Weber County Sheriff's Office probable cause statement said.
Woodard, who is white, "kept telling the victim he is trying to protect his country," the affidavit said.
"It is obvious that the victim is of a different nationality than Chase," the affidavit said. "The victim had an accent and English is not his first language."
Lt. Cortney Ryan, Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said the incident report did not include demographic details. Ryan noted the victim "has a Hispanic last name."
During the confrontation, Woodard repeatedly reached into his jacket as he allegedly threatened to kill the man, the arrest affidavit said.
The delivery person asked Woodard if he was OK, deputies said.
Woodard allegedly responded by saying, "You have two options. You can get killed by my gun or I can kill you with my dog."
The man started to drive away and Woodard allegedly began punching the car's passenger window.
The man asked Woodard why he was taking such actions, to which Woodard allegedly responded repeatedly that he "needed to protect his country."
"Let me kill you; give me a reason to kill you," Woodard said, according to the affidavit.
Deputies said Woodard, who lives at the apartment complex where the incident took place, smelled strongly of alcohol, his speech was slurred and his eyes were glassy.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Monday charged Woodard with third-degree felony aggravated assault. He remained held without bail at the county jail in Ogden.
Utah lawmakers in 2019 passed a toughened hate crime law that, according to The Associated Press, allows stiffer penalties for people convicted of targeting others because of race, religion or other factors.
Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred said Monday afternoon that cases such as Woodard's do not qualify for a hate-crime enhancement because he already is charged with a felony.
The enhancements enacted in 2019 apply in misdemeanor cases, Allred said.
Expressions such as "protecting the country" have been a mantra for those supporting stronger immigration laws and enforcement.