ROY — A 38-year-old man entered his ex-wife's home uninvited Sunday night and tried to stab her new boyfriend, according to a police probable cause statement.
Roy officers responded to an assault report at a home in the 4600 South block of 2400 West at about 10:45 p.m. and arrested Andrew Tynes.
The woman told police Tynes pulled a knife when he saw the boyfriend and chased him around the home, trying to stab him, the arrest affidavit said.
She said she tried to get between them to protect the boyfriend and feared Tynes would stab her, according to the report.
No one was injured.
The woman said Tynes does not live there, but she occasionally allows him to stay in a shed on the property.
Police booked Tynes into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, use of a dangerous weapon in a fight and criminal trespass.
A 2nd District Court judge signed an order requiring that Tynes be held without bail pending trial.
Police said they conducted a domestic violence assessment that indicated the woman is at high risk. According to the arrest affidavit, the woman told officers she is afraid Tynes might kill her.
They also said Tynes is a flight risk because he recently returned to Utah after staying a year in Washington state and does not have a home.
Court records show Tynes has five drug-related convictions in Weber and Davis counties since 2004.