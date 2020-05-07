OGDEN — Police arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly placing internet ads requesting sex in exchange for free room and board.
A Weber County woman reported to Farmington police on April 30 she was searching ksl.com for a rental room for her adult child and received a disturbing response when she contacted an advertiser.
She said she got a text back offering the space free in return for sex.
The case was referred to the Weber County Sheriff's Office, which during its investigation found an identical ad on Zumper.com, a real estate listings site.
The ksl.com ad apparently no longer exists, but an ad for the Farmington address reported by the woman remained live on Zumper.com as of Thursday afternoon.
Below the price quoted for the rental, the ad said, "Live in arrangement considered."
A sheriff's deputy posing as a would-be female renter contacted the same phone number and arranged a meeting with the landlord.
Charging documents said Jon Lee Arends, 46, was arrested at the meeting location.
The probable cause statement also accused Arends of involvement in a similar incident.
In October 2019, a Clinton woman reported to police after she posted a ksl.com ad offering to sell Victoria's Secret underwear. The victim received a text message asking if she would be willing to meet and physically model the bra in an exchange for money.
Arends was booked Wednesday and later released after posting bail on three class A misdemeanor counts of intent to engage in sexual activity for fee or equivalent.