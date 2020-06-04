OGDEN — An Ogden woman was strangled to unconsciousness Wednesday in the last of three stranglings allegedly inflicted by her boyfriend, according to an arrest affidavit.
The attacks began after the boyfriend "demanded that the victim leave and she didn't leave fast enough," the Ogden Police Department said in a probable cause statement.
Police booked Leocardio Arthur Marquez, 40, into the Weber County Jail, where he remained held without bail Thursday.
Officers were called to a local hospital, where the victim was being treated for strangulation and broken ribs, the arrest document said.
As she was gathering belongings, Marquez allegedly shoved her into a closet and strangled her for about 15 seconds, the woman told police. She had trouble breathing during the attack, she said.
She pulled Marquez's hands away, shoved him off and continued to pick up items, the document said.
A short time later, Marquez became irritated by the woman's crying and he allegedly grabbed and twisted her wrist as she was in the living room still collecting belongings.
She collapsed into a crouched position, where he strangled her a second time, the affidavit said. She pushed him away and got free, and Marquez went upstairs for a time, the document said.
He returned and again shouted at her to quit crying, then allegedly grabbed her by the head, threw her down and stomped on her side, according to the charging document.
As the woman was attempting to sit up, Marquez crouched behind her and strangled her a third time, on this occasion squeezing significantly harder and for a greater time, the affidavit said.
"Leo reportedly told the victim that he was going to have to kill her," the affidavit said.
She said she blacked out and as she returned to consciousness saw Marquez standing by the stairs.
Police said Marquez was located nearby and was vague about the incident. Under questioning, he eventually said he had placed his hands around the woman's neck and threw her to the ground because "he was so angry that he lost control."
Marquez was held on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault. Formal charges had not been filed against him as of Thursday afternoon.
Court records show police were called to Marquez's house on March 1 after he allegedly pushed a woman down on the stairs and restrained her while he was viewing her phone.
Strangulation has been identified as one of the most lethal forms of domestic violence and sexual violence, according to the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention.
"Unconsciousness may occur within seconds and death within minutes," the San Diego-based institute said in a guide about the effects of strangulation.