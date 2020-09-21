LAYTON — A man was booked into jail over the weekend and is being held without bail on an attempted murder charge after allegedly trying to kill his mother in Davis County.
At about 1 p.m. Saturday, Layton police officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at a mobile home complex in the city and were told by witnesses that 34-year-old Jason Raoul Solis had placed a plastic bag over his mother's head and choked her with his arm. According to a probable cause statement filed by the Layton Police Department, the victim's three juvenile grandchildren witnessed the attack.
When officers arrived at the scene, Solis had already left and the victim had been taken to a local hospital. Officers interviewed the victim at the hospital, where she told them that Solis had stopped by her house earlier in the day and had behaved normally prior to the incident. Solis had even eaten breakfast that was prepared by his mother.
"The victim reported no arguing nor confrontation with the defendant," reads the probable cause statement. "At one point, the defendant arose from where he had been sitting eating breakfast, grabbed a plastic grocery bag from nearby, and put the bag over the victim's head and face."
Struggling to breath, the woman reportedly tried to hit and kick Solis, but to no avail. She eventually broke a hole through the plastic bag and was able to get some oxygen. Police officers later found bruising on the woman's chest and back.
During the incident, the three grandchildren tried to intervene, allegedly hitting Solis with different objects and with one of the children even grabbing a knife and approaching him. The probable cause statement says Solis grabbed the juvenile by the arm, causing the knife to fall. Solis then went to his car and grabbed a handgun, the report says, but the grandchildren had barricaded the trailer home door, preventing him from entering.
Unable to gain access to the home, Solis eventually left. Police later found him at a motel in Riverdale by contacting a mobile service provider that pinged his cellphone. Officers from both Layton and Roy police departments responded to the motel and found Solis alone in his vehicle. Solis was booked into the Davis County Jail.
In addition to the attempted murder charge, he was charged with five other felonies — three separate charges for domestic violence in the presence of a child, aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.
Though he's known to frequent Davis County, authorities say Solis is a flight risk because he has no permanent address and is living out of his car and is a person of interest in a separate homicide case.