OGDEN — Officers investigating a carjacking Wednesday chased a suspect through multiple counties, finally stopping and arresting him, the Ogden Police Department said.
A man with a knife attempted a carjacking at about 7 a.m. at 2700 South and 1900 West, but failed, according to a news release.
The man soon stole another car close by before officers arrived at the carjacking scene, the release said.
Police spotted the stolen vehicle at about 11 a.m. on 12th Street at Monroe Boulevard, according to the Weber County emergency dispatch log.
A chase began, and police with another agency ended the pursuit by successfully using the PIT maneuver, the Ogden release said.
In a PIT, or precision immobilization technique, maneuver, a pursuing officer's car applies lateral pressure to the rear quarter panel of the fleeing vehicle, resulting in a spin-out, according to the U.S. Homeland Security Department.
Police said they arrested the driver without trouble and booked him in to the Weber County Jail.
The man is suspected of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree felony possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree felony charges of fleeing from police and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and misdemeanor counts of DUI and possessing a controlled substance.
The police release did not identify the suspect and said the case remains under investigation.
Efforts to get further details from police were not immediately successful.