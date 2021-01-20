OGDEN — A midday shooting near a busy Ogden intersection Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 55-year-old Ogden man and a minor injury to the victim, police said.
A police probable cause statement said Robert Terrazas allegedly fired at least three shots at the victim at about 12:40 p.m. in a confrontation at Washington Boulevard and 31st Street.
Terrazas walked away from the scene and hid firearms under debris in a gutter, the arrest affidavit said.
Lt. Brian Eynon, Ogden Police Department spokesperson, said the victim was located later. Eynon said the shooting apparently was gang-related.
The victim "sustained minor injuries to a lower extremity," according to the probable cause statement, but further details were not available.
Terrazas, with criminal convictions in Utah and three other states, was held without bail in the Weber County Jail.
In the arrest affidavit, police urged that he not be released pending trial.
"Terrazas shot toward an extremely busy intersection where countless vehicles and lives were present and at stake of being injured," the affidavit said.
Police booked Terrazas on suspicion of five third-degree felonies: three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, shooting in the direction of a person; and single counts of obstruction of justice and aggravated assault. He also faces a second-degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
Second District Court records show 13 felony cases, for charges including drug possession, theft, burglary and escape, were filed against Terrazas from 1993 to 2011.