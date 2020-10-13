SYRACUSE — A Syracuse man armed with a semiautomatic rifle threatened a neighbor and tried to break into his home Monday, police said in charging documents.
Jesus Cavazos, 27, suspected the other man of stealing a firearm from him and decided to confront him, according to the Syracuse police probable cause statement.
After the victim phoned police, officers detained Cavazos and a roommate who was said to be with Cavazos at the time of the confrontation.
The victim said he had planned to tell police about accusations that he had stolen a firearm from Cavazos.
Cavazos came to his door with an AR-15-style rifle, the man told officers.
"He felt that his life was in danger," the arrest affidavit said, and he did not open the door, which has a glass front, because he thought the two meant him harm.
He said Cavazos hit the door with the rifle and tried to open it, but it was locked.
The man said he eventually opened the door to tell them to go away, and Cavazos allegedly pointed the rifle at him.
At the police station, the roommate said he and Cavazos had been drinking the night before and he thought Cavazos was still intoxicated.
He said Cavazos told him he was "going to kill" the neighbor.
He said he watched Cavazos get a rifle and walk over to the victim's house. He said he followed Cavazos and tried to get him to stop.
They saw the victim calling the police and Cavazos returned home, where the roommate said he gave him water and food to "sober up" before the police arrived.
Police said the roommate gave a witness statement and was released.
Cavazos declined to answer questions and asked for an attorney, but he later began talking about the incident as police took him to have blood drawn to determine its alcohol content, the affidavit said.
Cavazos said he "was tired of (the victim) stealing things from people ... and he was going to handle it," according to the affidavit.
He asked police why he was being arrested, not the victim.
Police said they obtained a search warrant for Cavazos's home and found a semiautomatic rifle with ammunition.
Cavazos had a matching round in his pocket when they detained him, the affidavit said.
Police alleged they also found cocaine in the home.
Cavazos was taken to the Davis County Jail in Farmington on suspicion of second-degree felony aggravated burglary and third-degree felony charges of aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
The booking log also listed a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance and an infraction for disorderly conduct.